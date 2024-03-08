Kidnappers Are Inhumane, they Deserve To Die – Remi Tinubu

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said kidnappers operating in the country deserve to die because they are inhumane. The First Lady said this on…

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said kidnappers operating in the country deserve to die because they are inhumane.

The First Lady said this on Friday during a meeting with the National Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

While condemning the latest abduction which happened in LEA primary and secondary school Kaduna on Thursday, the president’s wife urged the state governments to make capital punishment for abduction.

In a press statement made available by Busola Kukoyi, her Special Adviser on Media, the First Lady said the abduction that took place in Kuriga LEA and GSS schools, in the Chikun local government area of the state was a direct attack on the future of Nigeria.

Recall that about 287 pupils and students were carted away by bandits on Thursday morning in the primary and secondary Kuriga schools, but about 20 of them escaped from the assailants’ den.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Service Chiefs to ensure that the victims gain their freedom while condemning the incident.

Reacting, Tinubu’s wife described the kidnappers as cowards for taking hold of women and children saying they were inhumane and should be treated as such.

“They are cowards. Our hearts bleed. I call on the state governments that once we take hold of them, they deserve capital punishments. Why can’t they take men of their size, why are they touching women and children,” the First Lady said.

“What they are doing is that they are trying to kill our future, we all know that when parents are old, we rely on our children, we see them as our investments that have not gone to a waste especially when they are successful.

“Why will you now take them from their schools? Right now, I think enough is enough. As a former lawmaker, I believe that any one of them captured deserves capital punishment.

“I believe most mothers will support me on this because we carry our children for nine months, and we cannot watch what we love to wither away.”

Senator Tinubu also told the women that the Renewed Hope Agenda of her husband places a strong emphasis on creating opportunities for women to thrive economically, socially, and politically.

“As women, we constitute a significant portion of our society, and it is vital that our voices are heard and our contributions acknowledged.

“As women leaders, your role is very crucial to our nation’s development. You are the eyes and ears of the government at the grassroot.

“I therefore encourage you to set a robust agenda for empowerment, inclusion and welfare of women within our party and across the nation,” she stated..

She also celebrated the International Women’s Day with the women and all other Nigerian women for their courage, resilience and doggedness.

“On my part, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) was established to focus on championing women’s causes and implementing various programmes and initiatives nationwide with our motto, which states, towards a better life for families,” she added.