Kidnapped INEC officials in Zamfara released

The Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer for Zamfara state governorship election in Maradun local government area of the state who were on Monday kidnapped…

The Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer for Zamfara state governorship election in Maradun local government area of the state who were on Monday kidnapped have been released, Daily Trust gathered.

The local government area is the hometown of governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

The officials were headed to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Gusau to deliver the result of the governorship election for the Maradun Local Government Area when they were intercepted and taken to an undisclosed location.

BREAKING: INEC Officials kidnapped on way to collation centre

Zulum re-elected as Borno gov

The public relations officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state told Daily Trust that the released officials are on their way to Gusau to deliver the result.