Zulum re-elected as Borno gov

The incumbent governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, has been declared winner of the gubernatorial election in the state. The returning officer, Professor Jude…

The incumbent governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, has been declared winner of the gubernatorial election in the state.

The returning officer, Professor Jude Rabo, said Zulum polled 545,543 votes while the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Jajari, came a distant second having scored 82,147 votes.

Zulum defeated his closest rival with a difference of 463,396 votes.

“Umara Babagana of APC polled the highest votes of 545,543, with at least one quarter votes in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

Zulum wins first LGA by a wide margin

Zulum, Fintiri leading as Matawalle battles reelection survival

“Having satisfied all the requirements, Umara Babagana is hereby declared winner,” the returning officer declared.

Zulum slugged it out with candidates of People’s Democratic Party, Mohammed Jajari, the Labour Party candidate, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia Kadafir (Rtd) and other contenders.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Mohammed Mustapha, has threatened court action, calling on the INEC to cancel the election on the grounds that his party’s name and logo were missing on the ballot paper.

Responding, the spokesman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abba Liberty, said, “I learnt that it’s an issue of late submission of form, that’s why INEC didn’t consider him as candidate”.