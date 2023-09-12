Tribunal sacks Plateau PDP senator, declares Tinubu’s minister winner

One of the ministers of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has been declared winner of Plateau South senatorial…

One of the ministers of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has been declared winner of Plateau South senatorial poll held on February 25.

Simon Lalong, the Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, was among the seven governors declared losers of senatorial elections, but Tinubu had subsequently appointed him as Minister of Labour and Employment.

Yesterday, the National and State Petition Election Tribunal sitting in Jos, the state capital, sacked the senator representing Plateau South, Napoleon Bali, and declared Lalong the winner.

Bali contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Lalong ran on the All Progressive Congress (APC) platform.

The tribunal also sacked Peter Gyendeng as member representing Barikin Ladi/ Riyom Federal Constituency and declared Fom Dalyop of the Labour Party (LP) who became second in the February 25 poll in the state, as winner.

In their separate rulings, Justice Omaka Elekwo and Justice Muhammad Tukur nullified the election of the two PDP candidates because of the party’s refusal to respect the order of a Jos High court to conduct ward congresses before the last general elections.

The Justices said the evidence presented by the APC and LP candidates were relevant and admissible.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...