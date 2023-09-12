Banky W, Obanikoro’s Son Get Another Opportunity As Tribunal Nullifies Victory Of Labour Party Rep

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W and Ibrahim Obanikoro, son of former Defence Minister, have expressed hope of regaining victory following the verdict of…

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W and Ibrahim Obanikoro, son of former Defence Minister, have expressed hope of regaining victory following the verdict of the State National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Tribunal had nullified the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Thaddeus Atta victory; and ordered a rerun for the Eti Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

According to the ruling of the Tribunal, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days.

It also asked the INEC to withdraw the return certificate issued to Attah and conduct elections in areas where the election wasn’t held on February 25.

Reacting to the news via his Instagram page, Obanikoro, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, took to social media to celebrate.

“The Feb 25 election has just been rightly declared inconclusive and supplementary elections have been ordered by the court. INEC has been ordered to withdraw the return certificate and conduct elections in areas where it didn’t hold on Election Day,” he wrote.

In the same vein, the popular singer and actor, Banky W left, who contested the election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared post on his page suggesting that it is still possible for him to be elected into office.

“It is possible. Still.” he wrote

Meanwhile, Thaddeus Atta is yet to react to this development.

