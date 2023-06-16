Kano man charged with beating mum after denying him money

A Kano State Shari’a court sitting in Fagge Yan-Alluna has remanded one Muhammad Hassan for allegedly beating his mother for refusing to give him money.…

A Kano State Shari’a court sitting in Fagge Yan-Alluna has remanded one Muhammad Hassan for allegedly beating his mother for refusing to give him money.

Hassan was arraigned by police on a two-count charge bordering on using force on his mother and causing havoc.

The police told the court that the defendant beat his mother after she refused to give him money and used force to collect the money.

The court, presided over by Malam Umar Lawan Abubakar, ordered that the charges be read to the defendant.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Malam Abubakar ordered that he should be remanded in prison and adjourned the case to June 26, 2023.

