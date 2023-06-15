Kano Police nab 12 irregular immigrants from Niger, Mali

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested 12 irregular immigrants from Mali and Niger Republic. It also confirmed the arrest of 33 other suspected…

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested 12 irregular immigrants from Mali and Niger Republic.

It also confirmed the arrest of 33 other suspected criminals.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, made this known while addressing newsmen in Kano.

The irregular immigrants consisted of seven Malians and five Nigerien nationals deportees from Saudi Arabia, he said.

According to him, they were discovered while being camped in a house located in Hotoro Yandodo Quarters, Kano.

“The immigrants have wounds after altering their finger prints with razor cuts to evade detection by Saudi Arabian authorities.

“The 33 other suspects were arrested for various offences which include armed robbery, theft, kidnapping and possession of illicit weapons among others,” the commissioner said.

The items recovered, he said, included 46 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, knives, cutlass, one toy gun and a bunch of master keys.

Others included sachets of diazepam tablets, 79 pieces of exol tablets and 98 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, among others.

He said the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of an investigation. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...