Why Kano gov’t house roundabout was demolished – SSG

Fresh facts have emerged on the reasons behind the recent demolition of the symbolic Tumbin Giwa roundabout at Kano Government House.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Baffa Bichi, has said the symbolic Tumbin Giwa roundabout at Kano Government House was demolished because it carried a Christian cross.

The SSG stated this while featuring on a radio program in Kano.

Daily Trust reports that the state government demolished the roundabout, which serves as a symbol of the state’s Golden Jubilee on Wednesday with the state governor saying the demolition was in public interest.

The senior government official said they demolished the roundabout because it carried a symbol that was not only against the norms and values of the state but also the teachings of Islam.

Bichi, a former Executive Secretary of the TETFUND and a senatorial candidate in the last election, said apart from the demolished roundabout, another flyover in the state, which was constructed by the past administration was equally portraying a Christian cross. He said it would also suffer the same fate.

“If you take a drone to take the picture from the top, you will see a cross. In Kano, you cannot do that. Not only that it is in Kano, but in the Government House roundabout. This is against our norms and values and also against the teachings of Islam.

“Another reason is that the roundabout is blocking people from seeing others from different directions. That is causing holdup and accidents along Government House road. This is not a wise decision.

“Secondly, the Hotoro interchange flyover is also carrying a big cross. We have to look at that too. This means if you are viewing Kano from the top using a drone, you will see two big crosses. That of the Government House and the flyover. We will not let that be.”

Speaking further on the recent demolition of structures built on public places, the SSG said they will continue until they recover all the looted land of the state.

He challenged the decisions of the past administration to build business places in residential areas and other worship places, saying they must put Kano back to its original masterplan.

“How can you build shops inside mosques and residential area? This is wrong and that is what we are trying to address. That is why we ask everyone from the places that are wrongly built to remove their belongings. We gave notice severally, even before swearing in,” he said.

On whether they would pay compensation, the SSG urged the victims to claim their money from people that defrauded them.

