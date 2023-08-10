Kano man arraigned for stealing saw

A 48-year-old gateman, Jaafar Lawal, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court sitting in Nomansland, Sabon Gari, Kano, for allegedly stealing a saw belonging…

A 48-year-old gateman, Jaafar Lawal, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court sitting in Nomansland, Sabon Gari, Kano, for allegedly stealing a saw belonging to his employer, Uche, that was bought about 40 years ago.

Counsel to the state government, Barrister Asmau Dalhatu Gwarzo, told the court that the saw was bought at N50,000 40 years ago.

When the charge was read against him, he pleaded not guilty and informed the court that his employer was owing him three months’ salary.

The defendant also said the saw was bought at N40,000, not N50,000 as claimed by the owner.

The judge admitted the defendant to bail, ordered that the owner of the saw, Uche, should appear before the court and adjourned to September 20.

