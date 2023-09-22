Kano lifts curfew; residents lament hardship

The Kano State government last night lifted the 24-hour curfew it imposed on the state aftermath of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment…

The Kano State government last night lifted the 24-hour curfew it imposed on the state aftermath of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The tribunal had on Wednesday, in its judgement, declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The curfew was imposed to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the state following heightened fear of a clash among political parties supporters.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, announced the lifting of the curfew on behalf of the state government.

PHOTOS: Kano Roads deserted as curfew kicks off after tribunal verdict

FACT CHECK: Is it true that APC’s Gawuna danced like Gov Adeleke after Kano tribunal verdict?

He said the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, said the curfew had been lifted following a careful review of the situation by security heads in the state.

He said, “We have received directives of the state government that the 24-hour curfew has been lifted and people can go about with their normal activities in town.

“We want to use this medium to thank the good people of Kano in the last 24 hours for compliance with the directives. Of course, the good people of Kano have demonstrated concern and shown that they are peace loving individuals.

“The police will be on foot and vigilant to ensure peaceful coexistence and protection of lives and properties,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that there was a heavy presence of security operatives in and around the Kano metropolis yesterday and the streets were deserted in the wake of 24-hour curfew. All major streets and access leading to feeder roads across the metropolis were manned by security operatives.

Shops, markets and other business places remained under lock and key as residents stayed indoors.

However, residents in the state who spoke with our reporters yesterday expressed divergent views over the curfew.

While some lamented that the curfew made life difficult because the economic situation in the country was biting harder, others opined that the security measure was necessary to protect lives and property.

Amadu Bello, a street vendor, who hawks along Independence Road, said “As you can see, here I am sitting under this tree because I can’t go out to hawk my wares. This is what I do every day to feed and with the curfew in place, I stand no chance today. My prayer is for the curfew to be removed after the 24 hours,” he said.

A vulcanizer, Sani Auwalu, said he had to borrow some money to fend for his family to eat.

“I usually go out early and from what I get, I send it back home for them to eat breakfast and subsequently the same for lunch and dinner but today, I have to look elsewhere and borrow some money to do that,” he said.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Isyaku, who sells petrol by the roadside, said people should be allowed to go about their daily activities as they have a stronger enemy to fight in hunger.

Mr Andrew Ekwe said he had booked to travel to Lagos but was forced to suspend his travel schedule due to the curfew.

He, however, said the curfew was necessary taking into consideration the nature of Kano State.

Ma’aruf Dalhatu, a manager with a private manufacturing company said, “We have at least 150 labourers in our company. They eat their lunch there courtesy of the company. These are people who even their transport fare is from their daily earnings.”

Earlier, Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in a broadcast, called on the people to remain calm and be peaceful while he makes efforts the State Government is doing its best to reclaim its mandate.

He said he had directed his legal team to file a case at the Court of Appeal against the tribunal’s verdict.

Yusuf urged the people not to take the law into their own hands, adding that security agents had already been directed to ensure the full protection of lives and properties across the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...