FACT CHECK: Is it true that APC’s Gawuna danced like Gov Adeleke after Kano tribunal verdict?

A video clip of a bearded man dancing to a music track alleged to be the former Kano State deputy governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March election, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has gone viral on social media.

In the one-minute-and-four-second clip, the man with gray beard resembling that of Kano’s APC gubernatorial candidate, was seen joyfully dancing in a private setting.

The video which has been widely shared on social media platforms, particularly Facebook and Twitter, carries the caption: “Meet APC’s Nasiru Gawuna who has just defeated Abba Kabiru Yusuf at the Kano governorship tribunal. Gov. Adeleke has got a match in APC.”

According to people sharing the footage, Gawuna was celebrating the outcome of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked his major opponent in the election.

KANO TRIBUNAL VERDICT

Led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, the three-man panel ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Yusuf and hand it over to Gawuna.

Stating reasons why the Kano governor was sacked, the panel said the margin of votes scored by NNPP was invalid and not in compliance with the 2022 electoral act.

The judges deducted 165,663 votes from the NNPP, adding that the ballot papers of the 165,663 were not stamped or signed and therefore invalid.

According to figures announced by INEC in the election, NNPP polled 1,019,602 votes while APC scored 890, 705 votes, leaving a difference of 128,897 votes.

But after voiding 165,663 ballot papers, NNPP votes dropped to 853,939, while APC remained at 890,705, leaving a difference of 36,766 votes in favour of APC.

All three grounds of the petition were resolved in favour of APC.

The viral social media video is said to be in response to the verdict but checks by Daily Trust revealed that the video had been in circulation before the tribunal’s judgement.

Also, an analysis showed that the man in the video might share a bit of resemblance with Gawuna, but he is not the one.

DANCING GOVERNOR

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who is uncle to Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, is known for his theatrics, including dancing in public. This became a subject during his campaign for office as his opponents said he was unfit, while his supporters said such trait shows that he would be accessible by all.

Those sharing false video of Gawuna are claiming that if eventually the APC candidate wins at the Appeal and Supreme Court, he would be another dancing governor.

CONCLUSION

Daily Trust can confirm that the man dancing in the video in circulation is not Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, thus, the claim is false and was shared to mislead the public.

