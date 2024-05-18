✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Kano hosts ECOWAS Parliament’s second extraordinary session

The Second Extraordinary Session of the Sixth Legislature of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be held in Kano…

Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS commission (2nd from right) at the press briefing
    By Ahmad Datti, Kano 

The Second Extraordinary Session of the Sixth Legislature of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be held in Kano from May 20.

A statement signed by Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, said the Second Extraordinary Session will be held at the Bristol Hotel in Kano, between the 20th and 25th May, 2024.

The statement said president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attended the inaugural session of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament held on April 4 this year. 

The statement added that the Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Barau I Jibrin, emerged as the First Deputy Speaker of the assembly during the inauguration.

“The ECOWAS parliament’s second session will attract parliamentarians from Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso Cabo Verde, Cote D’ Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Republic of Togo,” Mudashir said in the statement.

The ECOWAS Parliament, also known as the Community Parliament, is one of the institutions of the ECOWAS.

It is the Assembly of peoples of the community, serving as a forum of dialogue, consultation and consensus for representatives of the people of West Africa to promote integration. 

The ECOWAS Parliament which was established under Articles 6 and 13 of the ECOWAS revised treaty of 1993 is composed of 115 seats.

 

