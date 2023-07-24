Oshiomhole: APC didn’t promise miracle, Tinubu not a magician

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Bola Tinubu does not have magical solutions to the nation’s problems. The…

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Bola Tinubu does not have magical solutions to the nation’s problems.

The Senator representing Edo North said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’.

According to him, Tinubu and the APC, during campaigns, never promised to fix Nigeria in 24 hours.

“They know they were not electing a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution. Don’t bother giving me an example. I know what we (APC) promised more than you. Whatever is reported, we are the source. We did not promise anyone a 24-hour solution and we did not promise an overnight solution. Can you show me any document where we said in 24 hours, this will be done?”

“I think you are the ones who have the illusion that once a promise is made, automatically once he (Tinubu) gets into office, either spiritually or by miracles, solutions will emerge. What Nigerians need is what the president has demonstrated – the courage to take the decision, humility to admit some of the unintended consequences of those decisions, and, of course, the will to deal with those consequences,” he said.

Continuing, the former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) stated that addressing the current fuel price hike, rising unemployment and other challenges are not things that can happen in a day.

Daily Trust reports that condemnation has continued to trail the recent petrol price increase from N540 to N617 per litre.

Oshiomhole cautioned against making intemperate attacks on the Tinubu-led administration in response to the fuel price hike.

According to him, Tinubu deserves commendation for the manner he has hit the ground running since assuming office.

He said: “To be fair, the fact that the doctor is committed to treating the patient and claims to know the nature of the disease afflicting the patient doesn’t mean that as soon as you wheel the patient to the theatre, a solution emerges.

“I think President Bola Tinubu has shown commitment. He withdrew the subsidy and admitted that one of the things we have to do is to adjust wages in the formal sector. The other one is to appropriate some funds to be given to vulnerable people.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...