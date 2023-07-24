Jega, Mbari lead ECOWAS, AU pre-election fact-finding mission to Liberia

Ahead of Liberia’s Presidential and Legislative elections scheduled for 10th October 2023, the Economic Community of West African States...

Ahead of Liberia’s Presidential and Legislative elections scheduled for 10th October 2023, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) have deployed a joint pre-election fact-finding mission to Liberia to assess the country’s state of preparedness for the polls.

This is contained in a statement Sunday night from ECOWAS.

“The 23-29 July mission is being co-led by Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria for ECOWAS, and Ambassador Calixte Mbari, Head of Democracy, Elections and Constitutionalism of the African Union Commission,” the statement said.

Other members of the mission are Ambassador Haja Alari Cole, member of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise; Ms Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana; and Mr Elyse Ouedraogo, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission of Burkina Faso.

Others are Muhammad Sulaiman Isa, Deputy Ambassador of Nigeria to ECOWAS; Dr Cyriaque Agnekethom, ECOWAS Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security; as well as a joint technical team from the ECOWAS and AU Commissions.

