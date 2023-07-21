Kano gov’ship: Absence of Gov Yusuf’s witness stalls hearing

The absence of the witness for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the ongoing Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has stalled the opening of the…

The absence of the witness for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the ongoing Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has stalled the opening of the defence.

Daily Trust Saturday reported that the petitioner APC is challenging INEC for declaring Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the election that was conducted on March 18, 2023.

The petitioner is also asking the tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Kabir Yusuf is not in their register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election.

The respondents are INEC, Abba Kabir Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

At the resumed hearing on Friday, counsel to Governor Yusuf, Eyitayo Fatigun (SAN) informed the court that they have three witnesses to present.

“My Lord, we apologise because the three witnesses have flight issues on their way coming from Abuja. We seek an adjournment,” he said.

Lawyers to INEC, Emmanuel Osayomi (SAN) and the third respondent (NNPP), John Olusola (SAN) did not object.

Recall that the petitioner, APC, had presented 32 witnesses before the Court while the first respondent, INEC presents no witness and closed its case.

The three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay adjourned the matter to July 22 for the governor to open his defence.

