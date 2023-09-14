OAU increases tuition fees by 400%

The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, have increased the tuition fees for the new session by over 400 per cent, especially…

The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, have increased the tuition fees for the new session by over 400 per cent, especially for returning students.

The decision was taken by the Senate of the university at its emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Previously, returning students paid between N19,000 and N31,000 while freshers paid between N70,000 and N100,000 depending on facilities.

According to the newly approved fees, newly admitted students into the faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities will pay N151,200 while returning students will pay N89,200.

Taraba water transporters ban night journeys, overload

NIGERIA DAILY: How School Resumption Is Turning Into Nightmare For Parents

For those in the faculties of Technology and Science, the new students would pay N163,200 while returning students are to pay N101,200.

New students admitted into the faculties of the College of Health Sciences and Pharmacy are to pay N190,200 while returning students would pay N128,200.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the development.

“The management, therefore, wishes the students resounding success in their academic programmes. The above adjustable fees are just for an academic session,” he said.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...