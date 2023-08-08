Appointment of 52 new aides shoots number of Kano Gov’s aides to 81

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has appointed 52 new aides to fill the position of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants (SSA) and Special Assistants…

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has appointed 52 new aides to fill the position of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants (SSA) and Special Assistants (SA). This. takes the tally of his aides to 81.

Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature said in a statement late Monday that the fresh appointment of 42 new SSA and SA were part of the governor’s “efforts to reposition public service and ensure the involvement of youth in running the affairs of his government”.

Portfolios assigned to the new appointees include: Cooperative Groups, Public Mobilisation for each of the senatorial zones Information Communication Technology (ICT), Medical Outreach, Print Media, Publicity, Project Monitoring, Consumer Protection, Business Development and Motor Parks.

Other portfolios include; Market, Street Lights, Engagement with Artistes (Mawallafa), Kannywood Affairs, GSM Market, Islamiyya Schools, Security, Military Affairs, Petroleum Products Marketers Affairs, Rural Women Mobilisation, Women Enlightenment, Radio, Intergovernmental and Foreign Affairs, Girl Child Education, Special Duties I, Special Duties II, Marshalls and Party Marshalls.

Bature said, “The appointments take effect immediately, all appointees are expected to discharge their responsibilities with the highest level of commitment and dedication.”

In another statement announcing the appointments of 10 Special Advisers, Bature said the appointment was in fulfilment of the governor’s campaign promises to place credible people in the affairs of his government.

The new special advisers and their portfolios are; Garba Dirbunde (Local Government Affairs), Wakili Aliyu Garko (Diaspora Matters), Air Commodore Yusha’u Salisu Tudunwada Wada, Rtd. (Joint Security Services), Musa Ado Tsamiya (Drainages), and Gwani Musa Falaki (Religious Affairs II).

Others are; Dr. Sulaiman Wali Sani mni (Civil Service Matters), Prof. Auwalu Arzai (Higher Education), Ahmad Sawaba (Wildlife Conservation), Tajuddeen Gambo (Education) and Baba Abubakar Umar (Private and Voluntary Schools).

“The appointments were based on merit, loyalty and commitment to serve the good people of Kano state”, he added.

Daily Trust reports that the governor on June 16 announced the appointment of 14 aides, including seven SSAs, three SAS and four Personal Assistants; while on July 18, 15 persons were appointed by the Governor as Special Advisers.

Commenting, the convener of the Kano Situation Room of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Ibrahim Waiya said while this is not peculiar to the Kano state governor and the appointment itself was not out of context if the people appointed will contribute to governance, however, the huge number may be counter-productive looking at their remuneration viz-a-viz the cost of governance and how such resources could be better utilized to better the lives of the common people.

