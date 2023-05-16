Kano enrolls 108,664 vulnerable persons in health scheme

The Kano State Government says it has enrolled 108,664 vulnerable persons into its healthcare scheme to enhance quality healthcare delivery at the grassroots. The Executive…

The Kano State Government says it has enrolled 108,664 vulnerable persons into its healthcare scheme to enhance quality healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KACHCMA), Dr Halima Mijinyawa, who disclosed this on Monday, said the programme was being implemented under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in collaboration with the state and federal governments.

Dr Halima explained that the enrollees comprised of elderly persons, children under the age of five, pregnant women, People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) and their children, and those living with sickle cell conditions.