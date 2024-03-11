KAGBADA inaugurates newly elected officials

The Karu Gbagyi Development Association (KAGBADA) in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Saturday inaugurated its newly elected officials in the area. The inaugurated elected…

The Karu Gbagyi Development Association (KAGBADA) in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Saturday inaugurated its newly elected officials in the area.

The inaugurated elected officials who are to pilot affairs of association for the next four years, has Sumner Shagari Sambo as Chairman, Theophilus Samuel Bako, Vice Chairman, Samuel Peter Aye, Secretary General and Sanya Christopher as Assistant Secretary General.

Others officials include, Samson Istifanus, Organising Secretary, Giwa John, Assistant Organising Secretary, Henry Shekwoyadu Giwa, Protocol Officer, Musa ThankGod, Public Relation Officer (PRO) Joseph Simon Sarkin, Assistant Protocol, Isaiah Godwin Ayenaje, Assistant PRO, Mercy Musa Mutumi and Sunday Karu, Daniel Benedict as Financial Secretary, Treasurer and Auditor, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman of KAGBADA, Sumner Shagari Sambo, thanked the voters that came out in their numbers to elect him alongside other officials to pilot affairs of the association for the next four years, saying the association will not betray the trust they have on him and other officials.

He said he and other officials will sit down to reform and reposition KAGBADA as an institution of good governance for the welfare and benefits of all Karu people.

According to him, the new KAGBADA intends to run the institution along with seven standing committees, which he said will be tabled during the next association’s congress meeting.

“And as the new KAGBADA executives begins work from today, I will like to state clearly here that ours is a development -oriented executive with slogan “Abeyi”, which means progress in Gbagyi language,” he said.

Sambo, however, said KAGBADA under his watch will partner with the FCT administration such as Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja, and other development agencies of government, private sector, NGOs to embark on meaningful projects to help people of Karu community.

City & Crime report that the inauguration, which held at Jummai Aduda memorial town hall, Karu, also witnessed the presentation of certificates of return to all the newly elected officials.