‘How Nigeria can stem brain drain in education sector’

The provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, Dr Ademola Azeez, has called for adequate remuneration for professionals to stem brain drain.

Azeez, in an interaction with reporters, said the current remuneration for education graduates was generally not encouraging.

He said while some graduates of colleges of education were without jobs, those who managed to secure employment were underpaid and exploited.

“If you get to primary school or junior secondary school, I don’t expect to find a university graduate there teaching. It should be an NCE graduate; because they are trained for that purpose; that’s what they are trained for; they have the temperament.

“As a PhD holder, you can’t ask me to go and teach in primary school. I don’t have the temperament. So, people walking at that level are meant to be paid well, because they are professionals.

“We need to be paying teachers and other professionals very well,” he said.