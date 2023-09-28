Kaduna Guber Tribunal strikes out Uba Sani’s motions

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna has dismissed preliminary objection filed by Uba Sani on the timeliness of the petition of the Peoples…

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna has dismissed preliminary objection filed by Uba Sani on the timeliness of the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru.

Sani had, through his legal team, argued that the petition of the petitioners was filed outside the 21 days allowed by the law.

The court affirmed that the petition was filed on 10th April 2023.

The three-man panel led by Justice Victor Oviawe, therefore dismissed the petition of Sani who is the second respondent in the case.

The tribunal is currently deciding on another motion filed by the defendants, which asked the court to dismiss the PDP and Ashiru’s petition for abandoning their petition.

It also dismissed another preliminary objection filed by Sani and APC to seek the dismissal of the petition filed by the PDP and its Candidate.

Sani and the APC, who are the 2nd and 3rd respondents in the case had through their legal team argued that the petitioners had abandoned their petition.

In the judgment being delivered via zoom, the tribunal however dismissed the motion.

The tribunal is now delving into determining the main petition.

