Adebutu Vs Abiodun: Ogun tribunal delivers judgement Saturday

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, will, on Saturday, deliver judgment in the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The tribunal had on September 4 reserved its judgement after parties adopted their final addresses.

The Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal told parties that the “judgment is reserved until a date to be communicated to parties.”

Our correspondent gathered on Wednesday that the tribunal has fixed the judgment for Saturday.

The secretary of the Tribunal, Mrs. Ezenta Obioma, confirmed this in Abeokuta.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN), also confirmed the development to our correspondent.

PDP and Adebutu are challenging the victory of Abiodun at the March 18 Governorship election.

INEC had declared Abiodun winner after polling 276,298 votes, while Adebutu scored 262,38 and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came distant third with 9, 4754 votes.

Adebutu in the petition sought an order of the court to declare him as winner of the election.

The petitioners also prayed the court to order the INEC to conduct fresh elections in 99 polling units in 41 wards which cut across 16 Local government areas of the State where elections were either not held and/or cancelled due to disruption and over-voting.

