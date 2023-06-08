Kaduna, Deloitte partner to boost IGR

Kaduna State Government has commenced discussions with a renowned financial consulting firm, Deloitte Nigeria, to assist the state in boosting its internally generated revenue (IGR).…

The 2022 Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Kaduna State, stood at N58.1 billion.

Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in the state.

He said the governor of Kaduna Senator, Uba Sani reiterated his commitment to boosting the IGR to achieve sustainable growth and development of the state.

The governor at the meeting with the representatives of Deloitte Nigeria, expressed optimism that the firm will fashion out strategies that will help achieve the set goal.

“Governor Uba Sani also expressed confidence that with the collaborative efforts of all the government MDAs, the strategies will be successfully implemented and lead to the desired increased revenue generation for the sustainable growth and development of Kaduna State,” the statement said.

