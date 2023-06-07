Uba Sani names new clerk for Kaduna Assembly

Governor Senator Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of Sakinatu Hassan Idris as the new Clerk of the State House of Assembly.…

Governor Senator Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of Sakinatu Hassan Idris as the new Clerk of the State House of Assembly.

Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement issued this night.

According to him, the new Clerk is a seasoned lawyer, a National Productivity Award Winner, top civil servant and long standing election observer.

The immediate past Clerk of the house was sacked by the former Governor Nasir El-Rufai two days before the ex governor’s tenure elapsed.

Daily Trust gathered that before Sakina’s appointment, she was the Acting Director, Legislative Drafting Department, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Deputy Director, Legislative Drafting Department, Kaduna State House of Assembly.

From 2016-2018, she was the Company Secretary, Kaduna State Market Development and Management Company Limited. From 2004-2016, she headed the Kaduna State Rent Tribunal.

The Governor urged the new Clerk to use her wealth of experience to reposition the State House of Assembly and make it a model in Nigeria.

Sakinatu, a versatile legal practitioner, holds the Bachelor of Law – LLB (Hons.) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Barrister at Law ( BL) from Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

