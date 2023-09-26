Senate confirms Cardoso as CBN governor

The Senate has confirmed Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Also confirmed are Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro,…

The Senate has confirmed Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Also confirmed are Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello as deputy governors of the apex bank.

They were confirmed following their screening in the Committee of the Whole in the Senate chamber

On September 15, President Tinubu approved the nomination of Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He also approved the nomination of four deputy governors for a term of five years each at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...