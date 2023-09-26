✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Senate confirms Cardoso as CBN governor

The Senate has confirmed Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Also confirmed are Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro,…

The Senate has confirmed Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Also confirmed are Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello as deputy governors of the apex bank.

They were confirmed following their screening in the Committee of the Whole in the Senate chamber

On September 15, President Tinubu approved the nomination of Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He also approved the nomination of four deputy governors for a term of five years each at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Senate.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: