JUST IN: Popular Lagos market on fire

Lagos’ popular market, Alaba International Market, Ojo, is currently on fire. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, which confirmed the incident, said efforts were…

Lagos’ popular market, Alaba International Market, Ojo, is currently on fire.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, which confirmed the incident, said efforts were underway to put out the inferno.

JUST IN: Fire guts EFCC office

Fire Guts Ooni’s Palace

“Report reaching Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service indicates shops at the popular Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos are on Fire.

“However, Fire Crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle are being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty but presently on standby,” the agency’s director, Margaret Adeseye, said in a situation report on Friday.

“The agency is consequently collaborating with Security agents to address it,” she added.

Editor’s note: The picture in this story is used for illustration.