Fire guts EFCC office

There was a fire outbreak at the Enugu zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the early hours on Friday.

It was learnt that the incident, which occurred at about 12:30am affected one of the buildings of the command.

A source at the command told Daily Trust that the fire incident was triggered by a surge in public power supply.

According to him, the ensuing inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service.

Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, also confirmed the development.

Uwujaren explained that no life was lost in the inferno.