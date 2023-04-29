JUST IN: Fire Guts Ooni’s Palace

A section of the palace of Ooni of Ife has been razed by fire which attributed to power surge. An apartment within the courtyard of…

A section of the palace of Ooni of Ife has been razed by fire which attributed to power surge.

An apartment within the courtyard of the palace was gutted by fire at about 11:30pm on Friday.

Residents said the fire started after an explosion from electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

The fire was put out through the combined efforts of the fire service, palace aides and indigenes.

The palace spokesman, Otunba Moses Olafare, confirmed the incident, saying that the situation had been brought under control.