Police seal Plateau House of Assembly over speakership crisis

From Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos

The Plateau state police command has sealed the house of assembly complex.

This is as a result of the ongoing speakership crisis.

A team of anti-riot pilice men arrived at the assembly complex by 5am and barricaded the main entrance.

Though the police command is yet to issue an official statement on the action, Daily Trust learnt that it is not unconnected to the brewing crisis among members of the house of assembly.

The house is divided into two factions, with one loyal to the current speaker Rt. Hon Yakubu Sanda, and the other loyal to the reinstated speaker Rt. Hon Ayuba Abok who was impeached in October 2021.

A court had reinstated Abok on Monday and the next day, he stormed the assembly to take charge.