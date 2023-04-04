Tension as reinstated Plateau speaker returns to office

From Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos Tension enveloped the Plateau state house of assembly early Tuesday as Rt. Hon Abok Ayuba, the speaker reinstated by the…

From Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos

Tension enveloped the Plateau state house of assembly early Tuesday as Rt. Hon Abok Ayuba, the speaker reinstated by the court made his way into the complex.

Daily Trust had reported how a high court sitting in Jos, the state capital, declared the impeachment of Ayuba as illegal.

After the judgement, anti-riot policemen were deployed to the assembly complex along Old Bukuru bypass.

At about 8am, Ayuba arrived at the assembly complex and headed straight for the speaker’s office to resume, but he met the place under lock and key.

Initial efforts to access the office were unsuccessful as he kept roaming around the assembly complex.

At about 9:16am, he eventually found the key to the office and settled in.

While the drama lasted, youths loyal to the speaker were at the gate of the assembly threatening to deal with anyone who attempted to prevent the speaker from resuming.

It was learnt that another group loyal to Hon Yakubu Sanda, who was elected speaker after the impeachment of Ayuba, was mobilising to invade the assembly complex.

Clash between opposing youths are quit imminent as the drama unfolds.