JUST IN: Ogun Assembly probes ‘diversion’ of LG funds, summons AG, others

The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday summoned the State Accountant-General and members of the Joint Account Allocations Committee over alleged diversion of councils’ allocations.

Wale Adedayo, the Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting the councils’ allocations.

Adedayo had in a letter to former Governor Segun Osoba and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Abiodun of diverting local government funds.

Abiodun denied the allegations and insisted that his administration always augmented LGs’ allocations to allow them meet monthly obligations.

The LG Chairman was suspended on Thursday morning by seven councilors from the council, a development that has led to protest in the area.

The assembly, however, waded in by inviting JAAC members to clear the air on the controversy.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, announced the invitation during a plenary in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He explained that the invitation was for thorough explanation to the House on what was happening at the local governments so that the people of the state could be fully briefed.

He noted that the meeting would afford the house of Assembly to know what was happening and thereafter take necessary action.

Oluomo said, “We have the power to investigate what’s happening in our state and then do the needful.

“But I want to appeal to those that are concerned to please maintain law, peace and order in our various places particularly in Ijebu East local government where I heard that protests are going on.

“Everyone should calm down and allow us to do our job.

“I hereby invite the accountant- general of the state and all members of the joint account allocations committee to appear before the house on Friday by 1pm.

“They are to come and explain to the House what exactly is happening so that the people of the state shall be fully briefed,” he said.

