JUST IN: No more protest, says Labour after meeting Tinubu

The organised Labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has announced that the Federal Government will be given time to fulfil its promises.

Labour had declared protest after the price of fuel moved to N617 from N537. The unions had given the Federal Government an ultimatum to reverse the increment.

Based on the failure of government to heed its demand, labour mobilised protest across the nation on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu had invited Comrade Joe Ajaero, NLC President, Festus Osifo, TUC President, to a meeting at Aso Rock.

At the end of the meeting, Ajaero told the media that the unions would give the government some time

Ajaero said, “It is pertinent to inform Nigerians that the extent of the success of the protest is underlined by the request of the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu to meet with the leadership of the NLC and TUC in a closed-door session.

“The engagement was fruitful that immense mileage was gotten with regards to the issues that bogged down the work of the Presidential Committee on Subsidy removal and necessitated the protest viz:

“He committed to an immediate restructuring of the framework for engagement in line with the input of the Labour leaders. He let out a certainty that the Port Harcourt Refinery will commence production by December this year. He pledged to ensure that Agreement is reached on the Wage Award for Nigerian workers immediately.

“He promised to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week. On the strength of the President’s pledge and commitment, we have decided for a return to a new and reinvigorated dialogue process to allow for full implementation.

“Once again, we thank Nigerians while we wait for the government to fulfill its own part of the understanding as agreed with His Excellency; the President.”

