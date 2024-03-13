✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
JUST IN: Wike in closed-door meeting with senators at N/Assembly 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is currently meeting with senators at the National Assembly. The meeting is sequel to the…

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is currently meeting with senators at the National Assembly.

The meeting is sequel to the deteriorating security situation in the FCT.

BREAKING: ‘We stand firmly by Ningi’, Bauchi Gov faults senate’s suspension

FG postpones students loan indefinitely

Daily Trust reports that the closed-door meeting is taking place at the senate chambers of the National Assembly in Abuja.

There have been series of kidnappings in the FCT communities in recent times, with families paying huge sums in ransom or losing their loved ones in the kidnappers’ den.

Details later…

