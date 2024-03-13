✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu renews commitment to Gulf of Guinea security

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea. The president spoke when he…

    By Baba Martins

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea.

The president spoke when he received the Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the State House, Abuja.

The Special Presidential Envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, had conveyed a message from President Mbasogo requesting a state visit by President Tinubu, emphasising the need to revitalise the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Joint Commission.

Responding, President Tinubu reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral ties between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, describing the relations as strong and brotherly.

