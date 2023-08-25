Military buries 20 personnel killed in Niger

The burial of at least 20 officers and soldiers who were killed in action by terrorists in Niger State is ongoing. The military had last…

The burial of at least 20 officers and soldiers who were killed in action by terrorists in Niger State is ongoing.

The military had last week disclosed that 36 personnel paid supreme price during an ambush by the terrorists at Zungeru-Tegina road and the subsequent jet crash that happened in Chukuba area of Shiroro, all in Niger State.

Our correspondent, who is currently covering the burial reports that the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru and his counterpart for State, Bello Matawalle as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, are on ground.

Other dignitaries include the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla; families and relatives of fallen heroes; among others.

Details later…

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...