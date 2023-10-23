Lagos seals off Alaba Int’l market

The Lagos State Government has sealed off the popular Alaba International Market in continuation of the clampdown on markets across the state over poor environmental…

The Lagos State Government has sealed off the popular Alaba International Market in continuation of the clampdown on markets across the state over poor environmental sanitation.

Alaba market’s shutdown followed the closure of several other markets in the state in recent times by the Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the shutdown of Alaba early on Monday on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

He wrote: “Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills and gross environmental sanitation offences.”

