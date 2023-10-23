Adamawa REC, Hudu, to be arraigned November 6

The Adamawa State High Court of Justice has scheduled the arraignment of suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Ari Yunusa, for November 6th, 2023.…

The Adamawa State High Court of Justice has scheduled the arraignment of suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Ari Yunusa, for November 6th, 2023.

Hudu faces multiple charges including announcing false electoral results, breaching his oath of neutrality, disorderly conduct during elections, inciting disturbance, and personating a public servant.

Originally set for July 27th, 2023, the arraignment was delayed due to the REC’s failure to appear in court.

As a result, Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan was forced to adjourn the case for the third time.

The court then set October 23rd, 2023, in order to enable the electoral umpire to arraign its suspended officer for alleged electoral offences.

Unfortunately, the scheduled arraignment could not take place as planned, due to the court’s inability to sit.

