Kano APC Chairman leads victory procession

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, led an excited procession over the party’s victory in the just concluded Governorship Election Petition Tribunal judgement.

Hundreds of youths gathered on the street in Kano beating drums and blowing trumpets while also chanting songs in praise of the former Deputy Governor’s victory.

Joining the procession on top of his car, the APC chairman was seen shaking hands with the jubilant youths as they showered him with praises in Hausa.

‘Allah has saved Kano!’, Gawuna is coming!’, ‘Our mandate is back!’ , they sang along.

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While Nasir Gawuna, his APC rival congratulated him, the party proceeded to court.

On Wednesday, the three-man panel ordered withdrawal of certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

All three grounds of the petition were resolved in favour of APC.

