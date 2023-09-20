Kano Tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC’s Gawuna Winner

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election. Yusuf,…

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While Nasir Gawuna, his APC rival congratulated him, the party proceeded to court.

On Wednesday, the three-man panel ordered withdrawal of certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

All three grounds of the petition were resolved in favour of APC.

The grounds are Membership of Gov Yusuf of NNPP; non compliance with the Electoral Act and total lawful votes (Invalid ballot papers used in the election).

NNPP has kicked against the judgement, vowing to challenge it at the Appeal Court.

Daily Trust had reported that the judges were absent in court as they delivered their verdict through Zoom.

