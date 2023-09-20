BREAKING: Tension as Kano traders shut down over tribunal judgment

Few hours after Kano governorship election tribunal sacked Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, traders across major markets of Kano shut their shops and rushed home.…

Few hours after Kano governorship election tribunal sacked Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, traders across major markets of Kano shut their shops and rushed home.

Daily Trust reports that the tribunal has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna as the duly elected governor of the state.

Some of the places where traders suspended activities were Sabon Gari, Kantin Kwari and Singer markets.

Our correspondent visited the biggest shopping mall in the metropolis, Ado Bayero Mall (ShopRite), and found it shut.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...