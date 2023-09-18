JUST IN: I stand by my position on Oyo monarchs – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, says he stands by his position on the Oyo State traditional rulers whom he accused of disrespecting Governor Seyi Makinde. Last…

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, says he stands by his position on the Oyo State traditional rulers whom he accused of disrespecting Governor Seyi Makinde.

Last Friday, Obasanjo, at the opening of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin, Oyo State, stoked controversy when he humiliated monarchs in attendance at the event.

He was angry that the monarchs failed to honour Makinde when he mounted the podium to speak.

Obasanjo ordered all the traditional rulers to stand up, a development which has generated outrage across the country most especially in Yorubaland.

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, knocked former President, describing Obasanjo’s display as condemnable, saying it was an affront, desecration and sacrilege against revered stools of Yorubaland.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. Yoruba traditional rulers are not uniform men anyone can command at will. I don’t blame him, those royal fathers who stood up to obey such an embarrassing direction are to be blamed,” he said.

On Sunday, a statement credited to one Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo, said to be wife of the former President, went viral where she reportedly begged for forgiveness on Obasanjo’s behalf.

In the statement titled “OBJ Vs. Oyo Kings: A plea for forgiveness,” the author said “Obasanjo should not have treated the kings with open contempt and humiliation in order to correct them and revealing their secret that they bow for him privately.”

The Ota-farmer fired back on Monday in statement signed by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, and made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He admitted that Mrs Taiwo Martins had two children for him, Jonwo and Bunmi, but maintained that “she is not his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.”

According to the statement, the former President affirmed that “he stood firmly, unapologetically and uncompromisingly on the position that the Governor of a State holds the highest office in the State.”

The statement reads “The attention of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been drawn to a statement purported to be issued by a wife of the President with the photograph of one Ms. Taiwo Martins as the author of the statement.

“For the records, Ms. Martins has two children, Jonwo and Bunmi, for Chief Obasanjo but to say emphatically that she is not his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.

“Her posturing as Chief Obasanjo’s wife is false and that of an impostor. Nobody makes statement on behalf of the Obasanjo family except Chief Obasanjo or people delegated by him to do so.

“It must be noted that the state of health of Ms. Martins is known to all and sundry and whatever she says or does has nothing to do with Chief Obasanjo as an individual or the Obasanjo family as a whole.

“However, the former President has affirmed that he stood firmly, unapologetically and uncompromisingly on the position that the Governor of a State holds the highest office in the State.

“By that position, the respect, protocol and dignity that must be given to the office by virtue of the Constitution must not be denied. To do otherwise is to deride the office and the Constitution.”

