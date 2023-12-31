Father, son killed in fresh attack on Plateau community

Two persons have been killed in an attack by gunmen on Durbi village of Shere District in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.…

Two persons have been killed in an attack by gunmen on Durbi village of Shere District in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the attack occurred Saturday night, leading to the death of two villagers – a father and his son.

One of the attackers, it was learnt, also lost his life as the villagers came out to repel the attack.

A source said the corpses were being held by the villagers, including that of the attacker.

The incident was coming a few days after a series of attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of the state claimed about 150 lives and left many others injured.

Reacting to the latest attack, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, a multi security taskforce maintaining peace in the state, Captain James Oya, said the incident was a case of attempted kidnap of one Luka Kaze whose son was killed in the process.

Oya said when troops started coming for rescue operation, the abductors mistakenly shot one of their colleagues, adding that the gunman shot Kaze dead out of anger.