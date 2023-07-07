JUST IN: Court halts Ganduje’s invitation over dollar videos

A Federal High Court in Kano has restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from inviting or harassing former governor of the…

A Federal High Court in Kano has restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from inviting or harassing former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the alleged dollar bribery videos.

Daily Trust reports that the PCACC on Thursday announced that it had invited the former governor to appear before it to answer questions in relations to its investigation on the viral videos allegedly showing him stuffing US Dollar notes in his pockets allegedly received as kickbacks from a contractor.

But in an ex-parte motion filed before the court on Friday before Justice A.M. Liman, the former governor asked the court to restrain the eighth respondents in the motion from “harassing, intimidating, inviting, threatening to arrest, arresting, detaining the applicant or his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served in his administration or forcefully taking over the applicant’s properties or his children’s or any member of his family…”

