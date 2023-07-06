Dollar videos: Kano govt withdraws suit seeking to stop probe

The Kano State government has filed a notice of withdrawal in the suit seeking to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating…

The Kano State government has filed a notice of withdrawal in the suit seeking to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating former governor Abdullahi Ganduje over alleged bribery scandal in video clips.

Daily Trust reports that the state government in the previous administration had initiated the suit before the Federal High Court in Kano to restrain the anti-graft agency from investigating or interrogating the former governor and the former Executive Chairman and Director Finance of SUBEB as well as the Accountant General of Kano State in connection with the video clips of the bribery allegation.

The ministry under the immediate past Attorney General had issued a fiat to Sanusi Musa SAN, from Aliyu & Musa Legal Practitioner, a law firm, to institute the case on its behalf.

But following a change in government, the new Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Haruna Dederi, initiated the action to withdraw the suit.

In a notice of discontinuance instituted by Amina Yargaya, the Solicitor General, Kano State Ministry of Justice, the application was brought pursuant to Order 50 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019, as amended.

A letter of debriefing dated July 4 has also been sent to Sanusi Musa SAN, asking him to “not to take any further steps on the matter, either by appearing in court or filing any processes in respect of the case”, Daily Trust gathered.

