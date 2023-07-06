BREAKING: Kano Anti-graft Agency Summons Ganduje over Dollar Videos

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has summoned ex-Governor Abdullahi for questioning over the controversial dollar videos. In 2017, Daily Nigerian, an…

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has summoned ex-Governor Abdullahi for questioning over the controversial dollar videos.

In 2017, Daily Nigerian, an online publication, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

The ex-governor had denied the allegation, saying the videos were doctored.

But speaking Wednesday at a one-day public dialogue on ‘Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano’, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, chairman of PCACC, said the authenticity of the videos had been confirmed.

He said the videos were subjected to forensic analysis which indicated that they were authentic.

Speaking further at a programme on Thursday, Rimingado said Ganduje had been invited for questioning.

Details later…

