JUST IN: Court grants Abba Kyari bail over mother’s death

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted temporary bail to former Commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari over his mother’s…

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted temporary bail to former Commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari over his mother’s death.

Justice Emeka Nwite on Wednesday ordered Kyari to deposit the sum of N50 million and a surety in like sum.

Justice Nwite also directed that the surety which shall be his counsel in the matter, should deposit a copy of his call to bar certificate to the deputy registrar of the court.

Justice Nwite gave the order pending the ruling on Kyari’s main bail application slated for May 31, 2024.

The bail was coming following the death of the defendant’s mother, Yachilla Kyari on Sunday, May 5, after he had been denied bail twice when he raised the alarm about the threat to his life at the Kuje Correctional Centre by criminals he had prosecuted.

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police was in 2022 arraigned in the drug-related offences brought against him alongside ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, Inspectors Simon Agirigba, John Nuhu and ASP John Umoru – who is said to be at large.

The two civilians earlier charged with them: Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne were convicted and jailed for two years each after they pleaded guilty to the offences.

