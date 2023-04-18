JUST IN: Court declines to hear Binani’s motion against INEC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to hear the application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Adamawa State governorship election,…

A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to hear the application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Adamawa State governorship election, Aisha Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from announcing the winner of the supplementary governorship election.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo directed Binani’s lawyers led by Mohammed Sheriff Esq to address the court on the issue of jurisdiction within three days.

The judge also refused the counsel for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Afeez Matomi Esq from making a submission because he has not been served with the processes.

INEC asks IGP to probe, prosecute Adamawa REC

Adamawa: Mysteries behind Ari’s declaration should be exposed – Ex-INEC commissioner

Petitions Tribunal set up by the Nigerian Constitution has the powers to declare the winner of the governorship election.

She said after her declaration as the winner of the election, INEC usurped the powers of the tribunal by declaring her return as thanks and void.

Ahmed further averred that Fintiri lost the April 15 governorship election and resorted to “fighting and causing public disturbance which led to the beating and man handling of one of the first respondent (INEC)’s staff.”

The suit had been fixed for April 26.