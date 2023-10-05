Late Sammie Okposo’s daughter set to wed

Alula Okposo, the daughter of late popular Nigerian singer, Sammie is set to wed her heartthrob in November. Based on a post via her Instagram…

Alula Okposo, the daughter of late popular Nigerian singer, Sammie is set to wed her heartthrob in November.

Based on a post via her Instagram account, the young lady made the announcement on Thursday saying, “Good morning people, I come bearing great news. I’m getting married, God has been so faithful this past year, you can’t even understand. Please save the date. God bless.”

The message was accompanied by a pre-wedding photo of herself and her fiance and revealed they will be getting married on November 25, 2023.

It should be noted that her father, Sammie who passed away in November 2022, had Alula with Gloria Ibru, many years before meeting his wife, Ozzy.

BREAKING: Gani Fawehinmi inspired me to go after Tinubu’s certificates – Atiku

Chicago saga: Atiku doing all these because his career has come to standstill – APC spokesman

Okposo was also a music producer, psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment. He released his debut album, Unconditional Love in 2000 and his sophomore album Addicted in 2004.

During his lifetime, Okposo collaborated with many other artistes in the gospel and soul music fields, he collaborated with popular gospel singer Marvellous Odiete on “Follow You” and American gospel singer Jonathan Nelson on Oghene Doh, has performed regularly in Africa, Europe, and North America, and curated a series of concerts called SOPP (Sammie Okposo Praise Party). His most recent album, The Statement (2018), was produced by the Grammy-winning Kevin Bond.’

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alula Okposo (@alulasometinnn)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...