JUST IN: 5 feared dead as explosion rocks Sokoto town

Five persons were feared dead and several others injured as explosion rocked Isa town in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State. A resident of…

Five persons were feared dead and several others injured as explosion rocked Isa town in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A resident of the area, Sanusi Surajo, told Daily Trust that the explosion took place around noon on Sunday.

“I was at home when I heard a loud noise. When I came out I discovered that it was the cylinder of a welder that exploded.

“Three people, including the owner of the shop died instantly and their bodies dismembered.

“The police have to used sacks to evacuate their parts. Another person was said to have died later in the hospital while a trader around the area lost one of his hand and was rushed to the hospital for treatment,” he said

Another resident, Usman Muhammad said he counted five mangled bodies at the scene of the explosion.

“I am right now at the scene of the explosion. I counted five bodies badly disfigured.

“And I saw some of the injured, including a couple. Some of them have either their legs or hands damaged,” he said

The chairman of the council, said he was not in the town when the incident happened as such he could not give accurate account.

“But we are making contacts and gathering information for necessary actions,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, said he had not been briefed about the incident.