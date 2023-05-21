Many trapped as fuel tanker explodes on Lokoja-Abuja highway

Many people have been reportedly burnt to death in an accident along Lokoja-Abuja highway in Kogi State. An eyewitness said the accident happened when a…

Many people have been reportedly burnt to death in an accident along Lokoja-Abuja highway in Kogi State.

An eyewitness said the accident happened when a fuel laden tanker lost control and collided with vehicles from the opposite direction.

“The tanker is still burning with many other vehicles that were trapped in the process. I saw two commercial buses and cars on flames. Security personnel, including operatives of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) making frantic efforts to put out the fire and rescue the passengers trapped in the inferno,” a said one Yusuf from kotonkarfei town.

According to him, the accident happened directly in front of the Local government secretariat.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Stephen Dawlung, told Daily Trust that officials of the commission had been drafted to the area.

“My men are there already . No detail yet. Many were trapped in the accident . The tanker is still burning, causing traffic challenge on the highways presently. I will avail you of the details ,once we are through,” the FRSC boss said.

